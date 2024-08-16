sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Ukrainian Authorities Urge Civilians to Evacuate Pokrovsk as Russian Troops Approach

Published 16:55 IST, August 16th 2024

Ukrainian Authorities Urge Civilians to Evacuate Pokrovsk as Russian Troops Approach

Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk on Friday urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has for months been one of Moscow’s key targets.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War | Image: ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:55 IST, August 16th 2024