Ukrainian Authorities Urge Civilians to Evacuate Pokrovsk as Russian Troops Approach
Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk on Friday urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has for months been one of Moscow’s key targets.
