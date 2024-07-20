Published 21:44 IST, July 20th 2024

Ukrainian Former Lawmaker Killed in Suspected Assassination as Civilians Die in Russian Airstrikes

A Ukrainian former lawmaker best known for her crusade to promote the Ukrainian language has died after being shot in the street by an unknown assailant. Iryna Farion, 60, initially survived the assault in the western city of Lviv on Friday, but later died from her wounds in a hospital.