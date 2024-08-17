Published 07:46 IST, August 17th 2024
Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians to Evacuate Eastern City of Pokrovsk as Russian Troops Close in
Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on Friday urged civilians to speed up their evacuation
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Image: AP
