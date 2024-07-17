sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:12 IST, July 17th 2024

UK’s New Labour Government Says It Will Turn the Page on Cost-of-Living Crisis and Boost Economy

Britain's new centre-left government says it will help the country move on from a cost-of-living crisis by focusing on wealth creation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Change Begins Now': Starmer's Labour Wins UK General Election, Sunak Concedes Defeat
UK’s New Labour Government Says It Will Turn the Page on Cost-of-Living Crisis and Boost Economy | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:12 IST, July 17th 2024