Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 6th, 2021 at 22:54 IST

UN climate chief: No country is safe from global warming

The UN's top climate official urged governments Monday to stop their “deferral and delay” tactics and instead embrace rapid, widespread measures to curb and adapt to global warming.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The UN's top climate official urged governments Monday to stop their “deferral and delay” tactics and instead embrace rapid, widespread measures to curb and adapt to global warming.

Amid a season of extreme weather and new temperature records, Patricia Espinosa warned that no nation is safe from the impacts of climate change.

Gree ce on Monday created a new ministry to address the impact of climate change following the country's worst heat wave in decades.

“There is not anymore a situation where we can say these are the vulnerable countries and these are the not vulnerable countries," she said.

With less than three months to go before this year's UN climate summit, Espinosa appealed for governments that have signed up to the 2015 Paris accord to back what she called “ambitious, rapid, widespread, transformative efforts” to limit global temperature rise and prepare for the inevitable impacts of a warming world.

“We need to see that parties move beyond politics of deferral and delay and widen the narrow scope of self-interest,” she said.

Espinosa's comments came at the opening of a new floating office for the Global Center on Adaption in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the office “a perfect example of how we can adapt to the changing climate,” noting that the building is off-grid, carbon neutral, self-sufficient and ready to adapt to future rising sea levels.

Such high-tech facilities are beyond the reach of millions in poorer nations, whose leaders have demanded that developed countries pay some of the costs they face in adjusting to climate change.

The president of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, said he hoped the UN climate summit in November would see a commitment for rich nations to double their existing pledge of providing USD 100 billion a year to developing countries to combat the effects of climate change.

Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president, called upon the United States to help meet the USD 100 billion target — which itself is still USD 30 million short.

China, one of the world's biggest polluters, should also increase its efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, said Timmermans, whose portfolio covers environmental issues.

Advertisement

Published September 6th, 2021 at 22:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

6 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

6 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

7 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

11 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

11 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

13 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

14 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

16 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

16 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

16 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Military TV Shows To Add To Your Watchlist Now

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Must-watch Movies Revolving Around Marines

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Amid political chaos, broke Pakistan eyes fresh IMF loan, what's next?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  4. Can a different INDI take on BJP?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movies' Revolving Around Complex Love Triangles

    Galleries6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo