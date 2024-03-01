Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Says Myanmar Turning into 'Never Ending Nightmare'

Last month, nine members of the United Nations Security Council condemned “indiscriminate” airstrikes by Myanmar’s military against civilians.

UN Myanmar
Armed resistance groups fighting Myanmar ‘s military government seized a district capital in the north. | Image:AP
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the situation in Myanmar was turning to a “never-ending nightmare.” Volker Türk spoke in Geneva on Friday, with numbers on civilian death toll in the time since a military coup toppled the elected government in Myanmar in 2021. He also noted the number of people who are dying in police detention. On average, he said it was more than person every day.

Last month, nine members of the United Nations Security Council condemned “indiscriminate” airstrikes by Myanmar’s military against civilians before an envoy briefed the council Monday as part of regional efforts to implement a peace plan that has so far been largely ineffective.

The plan, adopted in April 2021 shortly after military seized power in a takeover that sparked a civil war, calls for the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation by a special envoy from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels, and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties.

Veteran diplomat Alounkeo Kittikhoun — the special envoy to Myanmar from this year's ASEAN's cahir Laos and a former U.N. ambassador — addressed a closed council meeting on behalf of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Kittikhoun committed to implementing ASEAN’s “five-point consensus” for peace in Myanmar through continued “quiet diplomacy,” according to a council diplomat familiar with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was private.

The military leadership in Myanmar has so far ignored the plan, and violence and the humanitarian crisis in the country have been growing at a rapid pace.

 

 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

