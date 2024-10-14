sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon are in Crosshairs of Israel’s War on Hezbollah

Published 07:58 IST, October 14th 2024

UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon are in Crosshairs of Israel’s War on Hezbollah

As Israel escalates its ground invasion against Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, the 10,000-strong peacekeeping force is increasingly in the crosshairs.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Israel Hezbollah war
UN peacekeepers hold their flag, as they observe Israeli excavators attempt to destroy tunnels built by Hezbollah | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:58 IST, October 14th 2024