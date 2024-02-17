English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres 'shocked' by death of Navalny in Russia

Russia’s prison agency said Navalny died Friday in the Arctic penal colony.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "shocked" by the reported death of Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe.

Russia’s prison agency said Navalny died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence. The UN said Guterres expresses his condolences to Mr. Navalny's family, and calls for a "full, credible and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Navalny's reported death in custody."

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN is concerned about intensified airstrikes on Rafah and called for a "consistent and dependable food supply" be allowed to enter Gaza.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

