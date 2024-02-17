Updated February 16th, 2024 at 23:21 IST
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres 'shocked' by death of Navalny in Russia
Russia’s prison agency said Navalny died Friday in the Arctic penal colony.
Advertisement
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "shocked" by the reported death of Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe.
Russia’s prison agency said Navalny died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence. The UN said Guterres expresses his condolences to Mr. Navalny's family, and calls for a "full, credible and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Navalny's reported death in custody."
Advertisement
Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN is concerned about intensified airstrikes on Rafah and called for a "consistent and dependable food supply" be allowed to enter Gaza.
Advertisement
Published February 16th, 2024 at 23:21 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTTWeb Stories30 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.