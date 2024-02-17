Guterres had asked the Gaza-based Hamas group to release all hostages without any conditions and has urged Israel to allow aid to Gaza | Image: AP/File

Advertisement

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "shocked" by the reported death of Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe.

Russia’s prison agency said Navalny died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence. The UN said Guterres expresses his condolences to Mr. Navalny's family, and calls for a "full, credible and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Navalny's reported death in custody."

Advertisement

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN is concerned about intensified airstrikes on Rafah and called for a "consistent and dependable food supply" be allowed to enter Gaza.