  • UN to Deploy Team to Bangladesh to Probe Rights Abuses, Violations During Mass Uprising

Published 16:44 IST, August 30th 2024

UN to Deploy Team to Bangladesh to Probe Rights Abuses, Violations During Mass Uprising

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that it will deploy a fact-finding team to Bangladesh to investigate alleged rights abuses and violations through use of excessive force by security forces to quell protests led by students against the former government this summer.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
UN
UN | Image: AP
16:44 IST, August 30th 2024