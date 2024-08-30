Published 16:44 IST, August 30th 2024
UN to Deploy Team to Bangladesh to Probe Rights Abuses, Violations During Mass Uprising
The U.N. human rights office said Friday that it will deploy a fact-finding team to Bangladesh to investigate alleged rights abuses and violations through use of excessive force by security forces to quell protests led by students against the former government this summer.
