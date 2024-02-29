Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

UN warns Ghana Not to Sign 'Profoundly Disturbing' Bill Criminalising LGBTQ+ People into Law

The bill, if it becomes law, will be corrosive, and will have a negative impact on society as a whole, warned UN.

Associated Press Television News
Ghana UN LGBTQ+
People attend a rally against a controversial bill that would make identifying as LGBTQ+ as criminal offense. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A bill which criminalizes LGBTQ+ people and their supporters in Ghana drew international condemnation Thursday after it was passed by parliament, with the United Nations calling it “profoundly disturbing” and urging for it not to become law. In a statement, Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner, said the bill broadens the scope of criminal sanctions against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people simply for being who they are, and threatens criminal penalties against those perceived as their allies.

“Consensual same-sex conduct should never be criminalised. The bill, if it becomes law, will be corrosive, and will have a negative impact on society as a whole," she said.

The bill, which was voted through by parliament in the West African nation on Wednesday, was first introduced three years ago. It criminalises relationships, sexual activity and public displays of affection between members of the LGBTQ+ community. It also targets their supporters and the promotion and funding of LGBTQ+-related activities. Those convicted could face up to a decade in prison.

The bill has been sent to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

Advertisement

Ghana has generally been considered to be more respectful of human rights than most African countries, but since the legislation passed through parliament, international condemnation has grown.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

7 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

9 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

9 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

9 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

9 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

21 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

21 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

21 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

21 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tata's semiconductor units gamechanger for NE economy: Assam CM

    Business News21 minutes ago

  2. New Pak PM to be Elected on Sunday; PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif Frontrunner

    World28 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Mandhana hits a fifty for RCB

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  4. India Voices 'Grave Concern' About Situation in Palestine

    World34 minutes ago

  5. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo