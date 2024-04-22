Advertisement

While addressing the International Women's Day event organised by the Indian Permanent Mission in Geneva, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan spoke about India's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. In the event, Grynspan said, “Just 3 years ago, India's esteemed foreign service was led by an eminent woman, Sushma Swaraj. Today, as we mark International Women's Day, I would like to offer this statement in recognition of her work and the work of women like her, who have led the way in the pursuit of gender equality," ANI reported.

UNCTAD Secretary-General further continued, referring to the need to facilitate gender neutrality in society, by saying that Sushma Swaraj had highlighted the fact that gender equality should absolutely become a 'movement of the people, a movement from the bottom up', which would bring men and women together of all ages, different types of jobs and different levels of society. She added, then only the terrible gaps which the coronavirus pandemic has revealed and broadened would be able to close.

Grynspan discussed UNCTWD's efforts in the area of gender neutrality

Rebeca Grynspan went on to discuss UNCTWD's efforts in the area of gender neutrality. She said that they need to go from acknowledgement to action, and they will do so with additional initiatives like the "e-trade for women" campaign. Additional cross-cutting gender statistics in their flagship reports, as well as improved consensus building on problems at the forefront of the trade and gender agenda, would help them to achieve this, ANI reported.

Grynspan who is the first woman to chair the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has also expressed gratitude to the Indian Mission for the invitation to the event, saying that India can depend on UNCTAD as an ally in the fight for gender equality.

Furthermore, UNCTAD is a permanent intergovernmental operational system by the United Nations General Assembly in 1964 to assist developing nations in more equally and efficiently accessing the advantages of a globalised economy.

International Women's Day is commemorated to honour the women's movement

Every year on March 8, International Women's Day is commemorated to honour the women's movement and battle for equality. One of the most important events of the year highlights the accomplishments of women all around the world. It also addresses the subject of gender discrimination in the workplace as well as in the sector of life. Many events are planned throughout the world on this day, with various organisations getting together to honour women's accomplishments or demonstrate their equality.

