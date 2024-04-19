Advertisement

New Delhi: After Cadbury Bournvita and Nestle's Cerelac, Everest Fish Curry Masala, a popular spice product imported from India, has now been embroiled in concerns over its suitability for human consumption. If reports are to be believed, Singapore has recalled Everest Fish Curry Masala due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide considered unfit for human consumption, found in the spice blend.

"The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits," the Singapore Food Agency said in a statement.

The SFA has directed Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., the importer, to conduct a thorough recall of the affected products.

The recall was prompted by a notification from the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, which flagged the presence of ethylene oxide exceeding permissible limits in Everest Fish Curry Masala.

While ethylene oxide is commonly used as a pesticide to prevent microbial contamination in agricultural produce, its presence in food products is strictly prohibited. Despite its permissible use in spice sterilization in Singapore, the elevated levels in Everest Fish Curry Masala pose potential health risks to consumers, the SFA reportedly said.

It added,"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Everest is yet to release a statement regarding the issue.