The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is slated to convene a session this week to discuss the threats of North Korea's latest projectile launch, a South Korean government official said Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency. This would be the second meeting of the council in a matter of just a week after the recalcitrant DPRK regime test-launched an apparent ballistic missile on Saturday into the sea near Japan’s EEZ.

The discussions will be closed-door and are scheduled to open on Monday, a foreign ministry official who requested anonymity told Yonhap.

"Our government is in close communication with major members of the Security Council including the United States," the official reportedly said.

North Korea's repeated missile launches 'a serious threat'

DPRK fired a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) into the East Sea which is an estimated ninth show of coercion this week, the South's military said. Shortly after the launch, Pyongyang's state media quoted the North Korean defence science authorities as announcing that the communist nation conducted "another important test under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite.”

United Nations member states, including the United States, are expected to issue a joint statement, condemning Pyongyang's sabre-rattling. South Korea may also join, as is being speculated. The South Korean government is "planning to respond to the issue in comprehensive consideration of North Korea's repeated missile launches and its seriousness," a separate ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

Both US and South Korean intelligence officials were analysing the launch. Japan's Defence Ministry assessed the weapon and announced that it is possibly ballistic. Meanwhile, Japan's Coast Guard issued a warning to the sailing vessels nearby in the sea, stating that the weapon is a potential ballistic missile. It further informed that the missile has landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. There were no immediate reports of damages.