×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2022 at 13:23 IST

United Nations prepared to hold UNSC meeting over North Korea's latest missile launch

This would be the second meeting of the Council in a week after the recalcitrant North Korean regime test-launched an apparent ballistic missile on Saturday.

Reported by: Zaini Majeed
UN
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is slated to convene a session this week to discuss the threats of North Korea's latest projectile launch, a South Korean government official said Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency. This would be the second meeting of the council in a matter of just a week after the recalcitrant DPRK regime test-launched an apparent ballistic missile on Saturday into the sea near Japan’s EEZ.

The discussions will be closed-door and are scheduled to open on Monday, a foreign ministry official who requested anonymity told Yonhap

"Our government is in close communication with major members of the Security Council including the United States," the official reportedly said. 

North Korea's repeated missile launches 'a serious threat'

DPRK fired a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) into the East Sea which is an estimated ninth show of coercion this week, the South's military said. Shortly after the launch, Pyongyang's state media quoted the North Korean defence science authorities as announcing that the communist nation conducted "another important test under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite.”

United Nations member states, including the United States, are expected to issue a joint statement, condemning Pyongyang's sabre-rattling. South Korea may also join, as is being speculated. The South Korean government is "planning to respond to the issue in comprehensive consideration of North Korea's repeated missile launches and its seriousness," a separate ministry official said on condition of anonymity. 

North Korea on Saturday launched its ninth weapon tests this year as it fired a ballistic missile off its coast into the sea, South Korea’s military informed in a statement. The test-fire comes as the nuclear negotiations with the United States have faltered, and the former rejected any prospects of talks with the Biden administration. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, DPRK fired the missile from an area in close proximity with its capital Pyongyang. The missile flew approximately 270 kilometres (168 miles) eastward at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometres (348 miles).

Both US and South Korean intelligence officials were analysing the launch. Japan's Defence Ministry assessed the weapon and announced that it is possibly ballistic. Meanwhile, Japan's Coast Guard issued a warning to the sailing vessels nearby in the sea, stating that the weapon is a potential ballistic missile. It further informed that the missile has landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. There were no immediate reports of damages.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2022 at 13:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Michael Vaughan

Vaughan on India's issues

2 minutes ago
Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Acquisition

6 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Chamkila set

Imtiaz Ali Films

7 minutes ago
Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih Hospitalised

7 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

B-Town's Court Marriages

8 minutes ago
Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

9 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda in VD12 concept poster

VD12 Update

11 minutes ago
Sydney policewoman's heroic act

Sydney Mall Attack

14 minutes ago
US Congress

Huawei's Intel chip PC

14 minutes ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's New House

15 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Rohit may go to CSK?

15 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep Poses For Paps

16 minutes ago
Preity Zinta At airport

Preity Amps Up Her Look

17 minutes ago
Heroic Intervention: Video Shows Man Saving Hundreds in Sydney Mall Attack | WATCH

Sydney Mall Attack

18 minutes ago
Born To Shine

Hit Songs Of Diljit

18 minutes ago
Ali Abbas Zafar

Super Soldier Film Update

20 minutes ago
Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu file photo

STR In Thug Life?

25 minutes ago
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods sets record

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Pictures of Terrorists Out | First On Republic

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News16 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World16 hours ago

  5. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo