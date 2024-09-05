Published 23:14 IST, September 5th 2024
United States Secures The Release Of 135 Nicaraguan Political Prisoners Who Are Freed To Guatemala
The U.S. secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners, now in Guatemala awaiting asylum to enter the U.S.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edited by: Digital Desk
United States Secures The Release Of 135 Nicaraguan Political Prisoners Who Are Freed To Guatemala | Image: AP News
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:14 IST, September 5th 2024