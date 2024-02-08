Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

University of Minnesota Dance Team Dazzles in Viral Performances, Ignites Call for NCAA Recognition

U of M Dance Team's viral routines captivate, fueling NCAA recognition push; 22-time national champions shine at recent championships

Garvit Parashar
University of Minnesota Dance Team Dazzles in Viral Performances
University of Minnesota Dance Team Dazzles in Viral Performances | Image:YotTube: DANCEVIDS
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Whether you're tuned into the college dance scene or not, chances are you've stumbled upon captivating clips of this weekend's performances in Orlando, Florida, flooding your social media feeds. The spotlight particularly shines on the University of Minnesota Dance Team, whose routines have amassed millions of views on platforms like TikTok.

In the aftermath of their stellar showcase on Sunday, the University of Minnesota Dance Team found itself among the top Google searches. Grace Kisch, a senior dancer on the team, expressed her elation, stating, "It felt really amazing. It was definitely the best I've ever performed." Head coach Amanda Gaines echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that despite the newfound online attention, their primary focus remains on the competition.

While Kisch and Gaines were somewhat aware of the online buzz, they were pleasantly surprised by the extent of it. Kisch mentioned, "We were a little bit aware [of the online attention], but I don't think we were that aware that it's gotten to the extent that it has, which is just so cool."

This year's jazz routine, performed to Aerosmith's "Dream On," pays homage to the team's 2004 performance of the same song, marking the year they became double national champions. Since then, the U of M Dance Team has clinched an impressive 22 national titles, with their latest triumph being in the Pom Division 1A in 2024.

Coach Gaines described the routine as a "love letter to the legacy that is the University of Minnesota Dance Team," expressing the joy of sharing it with alumni, fans, and everyone who has supported the program.

Cobey Rouse, the team photographer for the Gophers and other Minnesota college dance teams, is contributing to the viral sensation with his videos. He remarked, "[I'm] trying to get the state of Minnesota out there." Rouse's TikTok videos featuring the U of M's jazz routine quickly gained traction, accumulating over 1.5 million views.

Rouse has a broader mission beyond the viral hype: he aims to elevate competitive dance to an NCAA-sanctioned sport. Presently, competitive dance doesn't hold NCAA status, leaving these talented athletes ineligible for scholarships. Rouse emphasized, "My mission is to get this to be an NCAA-sanctioned sport because it deserves to be."

Despite their outstanding performance at the UDA National Championship, where they secured 2nd place in Division 1A jazz behind Ohio State University and 1st in Division 1A Pom, the U of M Dance Team continues to dance their way into the hearts of audiences, showcasing the exceptional talent that deserves broader recognition.

 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

