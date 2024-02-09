Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

'Unprecedented Numbers': Pakistanis Voted Against Oppression & Lawlessness, Imran Khan's PTI Claims

Even as counting of votes continues for the polls in Pakistan, Imran Khan's PTI has claimed victory for the party, the former PM and the people of Pakistan.

Digital Desk
An election rally in Pakistan
An election rally in Pakistan. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: In a statement put out on the social media platform X, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party stated that “Even though the illegitimate, fascist regime tried every low tactic to scare & dissuade people from voting, the people of Pakistan came out today in unprecedented numbers to vehemently reject the system of oppression, lawlessness & fraud!” “This is a huge victory for Imran Khan, PTI & the Pakistani nation,” the statement added. The statement, made in connection with the nation's general election, was made even as the counting of votes continues. 

In total 266 National Assembly seats were up for grabs out of 336, but polling was postponed on at least one seat after a candidate was killed in a gun attack in Bajaur. Another 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities and are allotted to the winning parties based on proportional representation.

Advertisement

A party must win 133 seats out of 265 being contested to form the next government.

The election has been marred by a crackdown on Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, sporadic violence and connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet services to foil terror attacks.

Advertisement

Khan is jailed on corruption charges and is barred from standing. He is serving at least 14 years in prison, having been sentenced in three separate cases in the space of five days last week. He still faces over 140 charges in different cases.

As the government has shut down mobile and internet services in the country the voters are facing problems in casting their votes.

Advertisement

However, high turnout is expected in most constituencies in the Punjab province.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India. 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

5 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

5 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

5 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate5 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement