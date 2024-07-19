Published 12:13 IST, July 19th 2024
Ursula von der Leyen Reelected to a Second 5-year Term as European Commission President
Von der Leyen raised both fists in victory as the Parliament President Roberta Metsola read out the result at the legislature.
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, reacts after the announcement of the vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
12:13 IST, July 19th 2024