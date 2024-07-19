sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:13 IST, July 19th 2024

Ursula von der Leyen Reelected to a Second 5-year Term as European Commission President

Von der Leyen raised both fists in victory as the Parliament President Roberta Metsola read out the result at the legislature.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, reacts after the announcement of the vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, reacts after the announcement of the vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

12:13 IST, July 19th 2024