Published 00:24 IST, August 29th 2024

US Ambassador Garcetti Praises Indo-US Ties and Counselling at IC3 Conference 2024

US Ambassador Eric emphasized the importance of effective counselling in strengthening Indo-US ties and enhancing global education at the IC3 Conference 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
