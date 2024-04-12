Advertisement

In a significant move aimed at bolstering regional security, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled plans for closer cooperation between their nations to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific.

At a news conference held in the White House Rose Garden, Biden emphasized the importance of the new agreements, labeling them as the "most significant upgrade" to the alliance between the U.S. and Japan since its inception. The leaders announced a range of initiatives spanning military, economic, and other domains, ahead of their trilateral summit with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Advertisement

A quick look at key announcements

One of the key announcements included the establishment of a networked system of air, missile, and defense architecture involving Japan, the United States, and Australia. Biden also revealed plans for a trilateral military exercise involving the U.K., while exploring avenues for Japan to contribute to advanced capabilities, such as AI and autonomous systems, under the AUKUS defense partnership.

Advertisement

Most significant upgrade of US-Japan alliance, says Biden

"This is the most significant upgrade of our alliance since it was first established," Biden said.

Kishida echoed Biden's sentiments, stressing the importance of close coordination between Japan and the United States in responding to challenges posed by China. He highlighted the significance of continuing dialogue with China while reinforcing regional security measures.

During his visit to the US, Kishida also presented a symbolic gesture of friendship by gifting 250 new cherry trees to Washington D.C. in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. These trees will contribute to a restoration project at the Tidal Basin, replacing dozens of trees.

Advertisement

Yesterday evening, President Biden hosted a state dinner for the Japanese PM. It was attended by notable guests including former President Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.