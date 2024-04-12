×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

US and Japan Strengthen Alliance to Counter China's Influence in Pacific

One of the key announcements included the establishment of a networked system of air, missile, and defense architecture involving Japan, US and Australia.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Fumio Kishida and Joe Biden
Fumio Kishida and Joe Biden | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a significant move aimed at bolstering regional security, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled plans for closer cooperation between their nations to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific.

At a news conference held in the White House Rose Garden, Biden emphasized the importance of the new agreements, labeling them as the "most significant upgrade" to the alliance between the U.S. and Japan since its inception. The leaders announced a range of initiatives spanning military, economic, and other domains, ahead of their trilateral summit with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Advertisement

A quick look at key announcements 

One of the key announcements included the establishment of a networked system of air, missile, and defense architecture involving Japan, the United States, and Australia. Biden also revealed plans for a trilateral military exercise involving the U.K., while exploring avenues for Japan to contribute to advanced capabilities, such as AI and autonomous systems, under the AUKUS defense partnership.

Advertisement

Most significant upgrade of US-Japan alliance, says Biden 

"This is the most significant upgrade of our alliance since it was first established," Biden said. 

Kishida echoed Biden's sentiments, stressing the importance of close coordination between Japan and the United States in responding to challenges posed by China. He highlighted the significance of continuing dialogue with China while reinforcing regional security measures.

During his visit to the US, Kishida also presented a symbolic gesture of friendship by gifting 250 new cherry trees to Washington D.C. in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. These trees will contribute to a restoration project at the Tidal Basin, replacing dozens of trees.

Advertisement

Yesterday evening, President Biden hosted a state dinner for the Japanese PM. It was attended by notable guests including former President Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Living Golden on Better Terms: Why Term Insurance Must Be Part of Your Retirement Planning

Term Insuranc

7 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live Streaming

8 minutes ago
Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

10 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

10 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

18 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

20 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

21 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

26 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

27 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

27 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

27 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

29 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

31 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

32 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

33 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

34 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

34 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo