Published 06:49 IST, August 19th 2024
US and South Korea Begin Joint Military Drills as North Korea Accuses Them of Invasion Rehearsal
US and South Korean troops kicked off a large-scale exercise Monday aimed at strengthening their combined defence capabilities against nuclear-armed North Korea
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US and South Korea troops during a joint military drill. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:49 IST, August 19th 2024