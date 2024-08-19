sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • US and South Korea Begin Joint Military Drills as North Korea Accuses Them of Invasion Rehearsal

Published 06:49 IST, August 19th 2024

US and South Korea Begin Joint Military Drills as North Korea Accuses Them of Invasion Rehearsal

US and South Korean troops kicked off a large-scale exercise Monday aimed at strengthening their combined defence capabilities against nuclear-armed North Korea

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US South Korea
US and South Korea troops during a joint military drill. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

06:49 IST, August 19th 2024