sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • US Announces $125 Million Military Aid for Ukraine in War Against Russia

Published 06:41 IST, August 10th 2024

US Announces $125 Million Military Aid for Ukraine in War Against Russia

On Friday, a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kostiantynivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least 14 people and wounding 44 others.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Russia-Ukraine War
Reports indicate that approximately 100 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and over 200 wounded during the battle. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:41 IST, August 10th 2024