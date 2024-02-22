Advertisement

US State Department has argued that the Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s gift of the luxury limousine to his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un, is illegal as it is in violation of the United Nations sanctions. At a press briefing on Wednesday, the US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Putin’s transfer of the Russian-made Aurus to Kim Jong-Un, the North Korean autocratic leader, has been in the breach of the sanctions that were imposed by the United Nations.

The sanctions prohibited the trade on weapons that expanded to the luxury items to target the nuclear activities of DPRK and its illicit dealings abroad. When asked by a reporter about the gift Putin recently gave to Kim, Miller said, “UN Security Council resolutions do require all UN member states to prohibit both the supply of transportation vehicles and the supply of luxury automobiles to the DPRK.” He continued, that “if this is true, it would appear to be once again Russia violating UN Security Council resolutions that it itself supported.” Miller also joked that Kim Jong Un must have received “the extended warranty” for the motorcade.

The report about a car gifted by Putin to Kim, whom he met in-person last September in Russia’s Far East, was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The latter confirmed that the car given to Kim was indeed a Russian made Aurus, but it did not specify which model.

The gift shows ‘special personal relationship’ between two leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Russian-made Aurus limousine for “personal use,” the Russian and North Korea’s state media reported Tuesday. The delivery of the car is being seen as done in violation of the UN-instated sanctions on North Korea that bans the supply of luxury items to the DPRK in an effort to pressurise the regime to give up on its nuclear ambitions.

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, received the car on behalf of her brother and thanked Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for his generous gift. Korean Central News Agency said that Kim Yo Jong expressed gratitude as the gift showed the “special personal relationship” between the two leaders. Aurus was the first Russian luxury car brand to be domestically manufactured within the country, according to Russian state affiliated agency Tass. It was used in the motorcades of top officials including Russia’s President Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2018.