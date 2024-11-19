Published 08:10 IST, November 19th 2024
Money Over Human Lives: US Court Slams Men Accused of Smuggling Indian Family Who Froze to Death
Both men have pleaded not guilty to four federal counts related to human smuggling. Their trial in Minnesota is expected to last about five days.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Money Over Human Lives: US Court Slams Men Accused of Smuggling Indian Family Who Froze to Death | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
08:06 IST, November 19th 2024