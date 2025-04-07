Trump Turns Up Heat on China, Warns of Additional 50% Tariffs After Beijing’s 34% Levy; Suspends All Talks

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday escalated trade tensions with China, warning that the United States will impose additional tariffs of 50% if Beijing does not withdraw its newly announced 34% retaliatory tariffs by April 8.

In a fiery post on his social media platform, TruthSocial, Trump came down heavily on China's decision to levy fresh duties on American goods, calling it an extension of “long-term tariff abuse” and accusing the Chinese government of currency manipulation, illegal subsidies, and protectionist practices.

“Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record-setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal subsidies of companies, and massive long-term Currency Manipulation,” Trump wrote.

“Despite my warning that any country that retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs… will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs… if China does not withdraw its 34% increase… the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he said.

Trump also announced the suspension of all trade talks with Beijing, stating that any meetings requested by China will be terminated. In contrast, he said, negotiations with other countries will commence immediately.

“All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!” he declared. “Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately.”

China Slaps 34% Tariff on All US Imports in Retaliation to Trump’s Trade Measures

China announced last week that it will impose a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports, its strongest response yet to U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war.

Beijing’s new tariff mirrors the 34% rate that Trump ordered on Chinese goods entering the U.S. It follows two earlier rounds of 10% U.S. tariffs imposed in February and March, which Trump justified by citing China’s alleged involvement in the fentanyl crisis.

China also suspended imports of sorghum, poultry and bonemeal from six U.S. companies, added 27 firms to lists of companies facing trade restrictions, and launched an anti-monopoly investigation into DuPont China Group Co., a subsidiary of the multinational chemical giant.

Reacting to China's move, Trump wrote, “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO.”

Despite the tough rhetoric, Trump signaled that negotiations with China could still be possible, particularly over the sale of TikTok. Following Beijing’s decision to pause talks on the deal in response to the new tariffs, Trump extended the deadline for the social media platform to divest from its Chinese parent company by another 75 days, in line with federal law.