US Couple Enjoys Stress Free Life On Cruise Ship For Less Than $10,000 Annually - Know More
Monica Brzoska and her husband, Jorell Conley are enjoying a stress free life on a cruise ship leaving their regular 9-to-5 Job.
Imagine waking up to the ocean waves, deciding between a poolside nap or a rejuvenating spa treatment - that's the reality for Monica Brzoska and Jorell Conley, a couple from Memphis, Tennessee, who have traded land for life at sea.
According to The New York Post, this adventurous duo ditched their traditional routines for full-time cruising. Their days are now filled with enviable choices - basking by the pool or indulging in on-board pampering.
Couple shared a social media post which has gone viral. The post shared by the duo comes with an interesting caption which says, “Ocean View cabins are a great option for some extra room and a view! Carnival Cruise Line Sharing our life of traveling the world & living on Carnival Cruise Ships!!!”
Watch Viral Video Here:
Brzoska, a former teacher, revels how she and her husband live a stress free and pampered life on the cruise. They don't have to bother about a thing, she hasn't stepped foot in a kitchen or done any laundry in over a year!
The cruise staff present on the sip takes care of everything, allowing Monica and Jorell to focus on living their cruise life to the fullest.
The couple have planned their expenses well in advance in order to achieve their dream lifestyle for under $10,000 a year.
