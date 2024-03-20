Advertisement

Five states will hold presidential primaries on Tuesday as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump continue to lock up support around the country after becoming their parties’ presumptive nominees.

Trump is expected to easily win GOP primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Biden is expected to do the same in all those states except Florida — where Democrats canceled their primary and opted to award all 224 of their delegates to Biden.

Primary voters in Florida and Ohio expressed their skepticism about presidential frontrunners President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Tyler, a 31-year-old resident of Columbus, who did not give his last name, said he voted for Nikki Haley in opposition of former President Donald Trump.

“I really wish we had younger candidates. You know, I think especially, you know, people from my generation, we have things like climate change on our mind and a lot of the issues that, frankly, they're not going to be around have to deal with the aftermath of, and so that's that's kind of frustrating,” Tyler said.

Brenda Woodfolk, another Columbus resident, said both Biden and Trump are both old, but that in her opinion Biden seems to be doing the right thing.

“I just hope, you know, everything comes out good and, you know, no mess like January 6th with stupid Trump. So no mess like that, you know? I mean, you lost, you lost. You win, you win,” Woodfold said.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Palm Beach Gardens resident Linda Bennet said the country needs a new president right away.

“I am going to vote for Trump because I know that he's a man of his word. He's going to do what he says. But also, I don't like his demeanor, the way he composes himself, some of his remarks. They're not presidential at all. That's the part that I don't like, but I do, I do, I was here and benefited from his presidency before everything was so much better. So I'm basing my vote and my thoughts on that,” Bennet said.

(The Associated Press)