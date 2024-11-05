sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Abortion Is On The Ballot In Nine States And Motivating Voters Across The Us

Published 23:01 IST, November 5th 2024

Abortion Is On The Ballot In Nine States And Motivating Voters Across The Us

The United States of America is voting today on the election day to decide its next President. The contest is between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US elections 2024
Protesters hold competing signs outside Manhattan federal court during an abortion-rights demonstration in New York. | Image: AP
Advertisement

22:52 IST, November 5th 2024