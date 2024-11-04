LIVE-BLOG
Published 07:14 IST, November 4th 2024
US Elections 2024 LIVE | 'Shouldn't have left White House': Trump in Last Push for Voters
With Election Day just a day away, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making final appeals in key states. Trump held rallies in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, saying he "shouldn’t have left" office and that he left the "safest border" in US history. In Georgia, polls show a tight race. Trump continues to allege fraud in the 2020 election, though courts rejected these claims.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk