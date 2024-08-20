sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Joe Biden Passes the Baton to Kamala Harris, says She Will be a 'Historic President'

Published 11:57 IST, August 20th 2024

Joe Biden Passes the Baton to Kamala Harris, says She Will be a 'Historic President'

US President Joe Biden formally passed the baton of his Democratic Party to his deputy Kamala Harris, saying she will be a "historic president".

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Democratic National Convention
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave during the Democratic National Convention | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:57 IST, August 20th 2024