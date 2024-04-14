US Embassy in Israel Advises Its Citizens Not to Travel Outside These Cities Amid Iran Attack Fears | Image: AP

New Delhi: The US Embassy in Israel has advised its citizens to refrain from travelling outside greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice. This comes amid the anticipated Iranian response against Israel to a strike in Syria earlier this month that left two Iranian generals dead.

As Israel was blamed for the attack, Iran has vowed to take revenge for the April 1 airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus.

Meanwhile, the United States had extended support to Israel amid Iran attack fears.

In its advisory, while asking the US citizens to practice caution, the US Embassy stated, “The US Embassy in Jerusalem reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning. The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events. Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice. U.S. government personnel are authorized to transit between these three areas for personal travel.

The Embassy further mentioned that if required they can also restrict their citizens from visiting certain areas of Israel (including the Old City of Jerusalem) and the West Bank.”

“In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel (including the Old City of Jerusalem) and the West Bank.”

