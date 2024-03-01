Advertisement

The White House has described the deaths of over 100 Palestinians gathered around aid trucks in Gaza as "tremendously alarming," signaling growing international concern over the incident. The tragedy has prompted calls for an urgent investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the casualties.

US President Joe Biden expressed his concern, stating that the situation could complicate delicate ceasefire negotiations in the nearly five-month-old conflict. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller echoed Biden's sentiments, telling reporters that the United States was "urgently seeking additional information on exactly what took place."

Washington has pledged to closely monitor the upcoming investigation and will be "pressing for answers," according to Miller.

The accounts of how the victims died vary significantly, with Israel's military denying allegations of firing into large crowds of people. Instead, they asserted that most casualties occurred in a crush or were caused by trucks attempting to flee the chaotic scene.

Washington isn't alone

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, describing the situation as "terrible." Macron took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his indignation at the targeting of civilians by Israeli soldiers. He emphasized the need for truth, justice, and respect for international law.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also weighed in on the incident, stating that it would require an effective independent investigation. Guterres, speaking ahead of a regional summit in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, expressed shock at the latest escalation in the conflict with Israel.

As calls for accountability and justice grow louder, the international community remains vigilant in its efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and bring an end to the violence.