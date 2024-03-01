Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:27 IST

US Expresses Alarm Over Deaths at Gaza Aid Convoy, Urges Investigation

The accounts of how the victims died vary significantly, with Israel's military denying allegations of firing into large crowds of people.

Sagar Kar
Biden New Hampshire ballot primary
US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The White House has described the deaths of over 100 Palestinians gathered around aid trucks in Gaza as "tremendously alarming," signaling growing international concern over the incident. The tragedy has prompted calls for an urgent investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the casualties.

US President Joe Biden expressed his concern, stating that the situation could complicate delicate ceasefire negotiations in the nearly five-month-old conflict. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller echoed Biden's sentiments, telling reporters that the United States was "urgently seeking additional information on exactly what took place."

Advertisement

Washington has said they'll closely monitor the upcoming investigation 

Washington has pledged to closely monitor the upcoming investigation and will be "pressing for answers," according to Miller.

Advertisement

The accounts of how the victims died vary significantly, with Israel's military denying allegations of firing into large crowds of people. Instead, they asserted that most casualties occurred in a crush or were caused by trucks attempting to flee the chaotic scene.

Washington isn't alone

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, describing the situation as "terrible." Macron took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his indignation at the targeting of civilians by Israeli soldiers. He emphasized the need for truth, justice, and respect for international law.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also weighed in on the incident, stating that it would require an effective independent investigation. Guterres, speaking ahead of a regional summit in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, expressed shock at the latest escalation in the conflict with Israel.

Advertisement

As calls for accountability and justice grow louder, the international community remains vigilant in its efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and bring an end to the violence.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

6 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

7 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

7 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. A Soldier Guns Down 4 People in Germany, Then Turns Himself In

    World13 minutes ago

  2. Indrani Mukerjea Docu-Series Finally Available For Streaming On OTT

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Air India’s rebranding sees new soundtrack ‘India takes flight’

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. 5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. आसाराम बापू को रेप केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

    18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo