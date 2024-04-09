US Flight Forced to Land in Dallas After Dog Pooped on Board

Advertisement

Dallas: A flight scheduled for Seattle, United States was rerouted to Dallas after a dog pooped in the plane's aisle. The incident occured on Friday on a United Airlines flight which took from Houston. Business Insider later confirmed the incident on the airlines.

Sharing a picture, a reddit user gig-wizard highlighted the picture of the mess on the flight on the social medi a platform.

The user in his post wrote, “Dog had messy accident in the aisle right in first class. Plane diverted to DFW. Ground crew spent over 2 hours cleaning carpets with paper towels.”

The post stated that the smell made the user ill. He added that the Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew. The smell never quite went away, he added. First class toilet declared unusable as the dog mess was apparently unresolved in there, he stated. Food went bad while on the ground so very few snacks left, he further stated.

The post has got a lot of reactions from social media users. The users shared interesting anecdotes and reactions to the post.

A user said, “This was obviously not a small, lap-sized dog.”

Another user stated, “I love my dogs and generally prefer dogs to people. That said, I am a firm believer that the only time a dog should be on a plane is when the owner is moving, and driving is not an option.”

"I was on a flight once where there was a service dog. (Chicago to Allentown). Flight was turbulent. The moment that flight landed and got to the gate, and that exit door opened, that dog beat everyone off the plane and shat all over the jetway. We were delayed by 15 minutes getting off the plane as they had to clean it up. Kudos to the dog for holding it together," said another.

"And this is why dogs do not belong out in the open in public areas. You want to fly with your dog, put it in the carrier and keep it in the carrier from the minute you get to the airport until you get to your destination," on person argued.