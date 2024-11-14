sb.scorecardresearch
  • US Government Worker Charged With Leaking Classified Documents on Israel’s Plans to Strike Iran

Published 11:57 IST, November 14th 2024

US Government Worker Charged With Leaking Classified Documents on Israel’s Plans to Strike Iran

The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was due to make his first court appearance in Guam.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US Government Worker Charged With Leaking Classified Documents on Israel’s Plans to Strike Iran | Image: AP
11:57 IST, November 14th 2024