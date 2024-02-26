US Hints Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza To Be Reached ‘In Coming Days’

Advertisement

United States on Monday indicated that the ceasefire agreement in the besieged strip of Gaza could be reached “in the coming days,” as the officials negotiating a deal have tentatively agreed to “basic contours” of the framework.

US hopes to see a ceasefire deal in Gaza in coming days, said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on “State of the Union” interview. The agreement that is slated to be reached could see release of some hostages by Hamas, and halting of the fight, as well as ramped up humanitarian assistance in the enclave in weeks to follow.

Advertisement

“We hope that in the coming days, we can drive to a point where there is actually a firm and final agreement on this issue,”Sullivan said. “So we are telling everyone, including the Israeli government, that it is our firm position that every effort be exercised to get to this agreement, and then we can move forward from there,” he added.

“Israel has agreed to an updated framework that would establish a six-week cease-fire in Gaza in exchange for the release of 40 hostages,” an Israeli source meanwhile confirmed to American broadcaster ABC News. Israel” has agreed to release jailed Palestinians at a higher ratio than the previous deal, which was 3 to 1. Up to 400 Palestinian prisoners could be released in this new deal,” the outlet is reporting.

Advertisement

Negotiators from Israel, Egypt, the United States and Qatar, a mediator for Hamas, for round talks in Paris in an effort to discuss a new deal. Negotiations had halted after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had rejected the terms of ceasefire in the previous deal during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Netanyahu convenes his war cabinet to deliberate new framework

Netanyahu had earlier slammed the Hamas’ 3-stage counterproposal as “delusional” arguing that the demands will “invite another massacre.” Israeli leader predicted Israeli victory in the strip “in a matter of months.”

“There is no alternative to the military collapse [of Hamas],”Netanyahu said. He added, that unless Hamas is destroyed, “the evil axis of Iran and its affiliates will continue unhindered its campaign of killing and aggression.” Israel rejected the previous deal as “clear non-starter,” but additionally, officials left “space for agreement to be reached.” Blinken in Tel Aviv vowed, that the US “will work at that relentlessly until we get there.”

Advertisement

As Israel agreed to terms the new deal, Netanyahu convened his war cabinet to deliberate the new framework, although did not make any official announcements. Israeli media, naming unnamed officials, reported that Tel Aviv has responded positively to the agreement, while Sullivan confirmed that “work is underway,” as Israel agreed to send a delegation to Doha to hold further talks with Qatar and Egypt.