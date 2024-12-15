US in Direct Contact With Syrian Rebel Group that Ousted Assad, Confirms Blinken

The US is in direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian rebel group that has seized control of Damascus after ousting President Bashar al-Assad | Image: AP

Washington: The United States is in direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian rebel group that has seized control of Damascus after ousting President Bashar al-Assad and ending his over two-decade rule, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Saturday (local time).

Blinken reiterated the US's commitment to locating Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria since 2012. "We've been in contact with HTS and other parties. We've underscored the importance of finding Austin Tice and bringing him home," Blinken told reporters in Jordan.

He also discussed US principles for continued regional support, emphasizing their adoption by countries within and beyond the Middle East. "We've communicated these principles during our engagements," Blinken added.

On reports of Russian military withdrawals from Syria, Blinken acknowledged media coverage but refrained from offering further details. "I can't comment beyond what's reported in the media," he noted, urging further inquiries to relevant officials.

During his unannounced Middle East tour, Blinken met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad to discuss Syria's future. Their talks centered on Syria's transition to an inclusive democracy that safeguards minority rights. "This transition must result in a nonsectarian government and ensure Syria does not become a terrorism platform," Blinken remarked.

Before Baghdad, Blinken visited Turkiye and met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, stressing the importance of a "Syrian-led and Syrian-owned" transition and joint efforts to prevent an ISIL resurgence.

Following the fall of Assad's regime, the Syrian opposition appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as interim Prime Minister. Al-Bashir prioritized repatriating millions of Syrian refugees and restoring stability. He announced plans to collaborate with officials from Assad's former regime to rebuild public services and institutions.

Blinken's visit to the Middle East concluded in Baghdad, highlighting regional efforts to support Syria's path toward stability and democracy.