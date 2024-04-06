×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 07:02 IST

US: Indian-Origin Student Dies in Ohio, 10th Such Incident This Year

However, the cause behind Gadde's death is unknown as of yet.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Another case of an Indian-origin student dying in the United States has come to light. The Indian Consulate in New York informed about the same on Friday. The deceased student has been identified as Uma Satya Sai Gadde.

However, the cause behind Gadde’s death is unknown as of yet.

The Indian Consulate in New York tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio. Police investigation is underway(sic).”

The Indian Consulate has extended assistance to repatriate the mortal remains of the deceased student to India.

It added, “@IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India. All possible assistance is being extended including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest (sic).”

This is the tenth such case this year.
 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 07:02 IST

