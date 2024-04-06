Advertisement

New Delhi: Another case of an Indian-origin student dying in the United States has come to light. The Indian Consulate in New York informed about the same on Friday. The deceased student has been identified as Uma Satya Sai Gadde.

However, the cause behind Gadde’s death is unknown as of yet.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio.



Police investigation is underway. @IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India.



All possible assistance is being extended including to transport… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork)

The Indian Consulate in New York tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio. Police investigation is underway(sic).”

The Indian Consulate has extended assistance to repatriate the mortal remains of the deceased student to India.

It added, “@IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India. All possible assistance is being extended including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest (sic).”

Tenth Such Case This Year

This is the tenth such case this year. The US has recently witnessed a rise in the number of deaths of Indian students in the country, rising concerns among the Indian community. Earlier in March, a 25-year-old Indian student had gone missing from the Cleveland area of the US, following which his family urged the External Affairs Ministry to find their son after receiving a "ransom call" for his safe return.

Last month, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri. The body of Sameer Kamath, 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was recovered in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5. Previously on February 2, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, Vivek Taneja, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington, making it the seventh death of an Indian or Indian-American in recent months in the US.

The series of attacks on Indians and Indian origin persons/students had prompted the officials of the Indian Embassy in Washington and its consulates at various places to hold a virtual interaction with Indian students from across the US, discussing various aspects of student well-being and ways to stay connected with the larger diaspora.

About 150 Indian Student Association office bearers and students from 90 US universities participated in the interaction led by Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan. It was also attended by the Consul Generals of India in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.