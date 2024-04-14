Advertisement

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Wall Street Journal, has revealed that American intelligence reports suggest Israel is bracing for a potential attack from Iran, possibly within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The report quotes the unnamed US source as stating that Israel is making preparations for a potential strike on either southern or northern Israeli territory. This alarming development follows recent hostilities between the two nations, which spiralled due to Israel's alleged strike on Iranian consulate building in Syria.

Here is what you need to know

Iran vowed to retaliate against Israel following the April 1 airstrike on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus. The airstrike resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including at least two generals.

Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike, but IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari has asserted that Israeli intelligence indicates the targeted building was not a civilian embassy but rather a military facility of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the IRGC.

However, a source close to the Iranian regime, cited in The Wall Street Journal report, indicated that Tehran has not yet made a final decision regarding any retaliatory action against Israel.

US government employees in Israel have been alerted

In response to the escalating tensions and the potential threat of attack, the US government has implemented precautionary measures. US government employees in Israel, along with their families, have been advised to avoid travel to areas outside of central Israel, Jerusalem, and Beersheba until further notice. This directive aims to ensure the safety of US personnel in the region amid the heightened tensions.

As the situation continues to unfold, nations around the world are closely monitoring developments, with the possibility of further escalations remaining a significant concern.

The threat of a direct attack on Israeli soil may lead to an escalatory ladder. The reported preparations by Israel and the warnings issued by US officials serve as a stark reminder of the fragile balance of power in the region and the potential consequences of any escalation in hostilities between the two nations.