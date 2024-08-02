Published 21:25 IST, August 2nd 2024
US Job Growth Slowed More Than Expected In July, Unemployment Rate Goes Up To 4.3%
The slower-than-expected payroll growth is partly attributed to Hurricane Beryl, which caused widespread power outages in Texas and impacted parts of Louisiana
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
US Job Growth Slowed More Than Expected In July, Unemployment Rate Goes Up To 4.3% | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:25 IST, August 2nd 2024