US Launches Fresh Attacks Against Houthi Terrorists, Destroys Anti-Ship Missiles
The US destroyed four anti-ship ballistic missiles which were being used to target merchant vessels in Red Sea.
Sana'a, Yemen: The US military on Tuesday carried out a fresh strike against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists, destroying four anti-ship ballistic missiles, which were being used to target merchant vessels in Red Sea. There has been no reports of injuries. The attack on Houthi sites came a day after the terrorists targeted a US merchant ship ‘Zografia' with anti-ship ballistic missile.
Stating that the Joe Biden government has launched a fresh strike on Houthi sites in Yemen, the US Army said that the ballistic missiles were being used to launch fresh strikes on bulk carriers in the Red Sea. However, the US has maintained that the important trade route still remained seaworthy. There has been increasing concern in the global community as the key trade route has been disrupted, raising insurance security costs. Houthis have attacked several cargo ships in the Red Sea since November following Israel's attack on Palestine.
