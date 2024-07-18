sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 07:21 IST, July 18th 2024

US Lawmaker Praises Biden for Signing into Law a Bill Enhancing America's Support for Tibet

An influential American lawmaker has applauded President Joe Biden for signing into law a bill which enhances US support for Tibet

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Joe Biden and Dalai lama
An influential American lawmaker has applauded President Joe Biden for signing into law a bill which enhances US support for Tibet | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:21 IST, July 18th 2024