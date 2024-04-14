×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 00:31 IST

Man Purchased Country For Rs 50,000 Online, Now Sells Passport For Travellers

The man had purchased the country in 2005 for dollar 610 located in the Utah Desert of United States, and named it 'Zaqistan'.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Zaqistan
Zaqistan | Image:Zaqistan Website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zaqistan: Have you ever heard about the sale and purchase of a country on an online shopping website? The answer would mostly be no. But, surprisingly, a man in America now owns a country after he reportedly purchased it for just Rs 50,000 on an online website. The man identified as Zack Landesburg has named his country as ‘Zaqistan’.

Not only this, the people, who are eager to travel to this country, which lies in the deserted area of America, now require a passport to enter into the country.

Advertisement

New York resident had purchased the country in 2005

Reports suggest that Zack Landesburg, a resident of New York, United States had purchased the country online for Dollar 610 in the year 2005. Apparently, the man had initially purchased a 2 acre land about 19 years ago, in the Utah Desert, which is located in the Colorado Plateau region of the United States.

Advertisement

The desert is known for its arid climate and striking landscapes, including the Great Salt Lake and the Delicate Arch and one needs a passport to visit the area.

It is being said that after purchasing the land, Zack thought of making it his own country. He declared the area as his country after naming it as Zaqistan. Following the declaration, Zack Landesburg created his own website and started selling passports for Dollar 40, for those willing to visit his country. 

Advertisement

On the official website of Zaqistan, it has been mentioned that Zaqistan is small, remote and bound on all sides by the United States and it is not possible to travel to the country without going through the United States.

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Renewable energy

Renewable energy in India

2 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Messi scores 5th goal

4 minutes ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On South vs Hindi

4 minutes ago
Travis Head eyes T20 WC glory

Head eyes T20 WC glory

6 minutes ago
Ram Charan file photo

Ram Charan Gets Honoured

7 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Alia-Ranbir Anniversary

7 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

MI vs CSK Live Streaming

8 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

9 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

11 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

11 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

12 minutes ago
Anyone But You

Titles On OTT This Week

12 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

13 minutes ago
Income Tax Offices Open on Weekends Ahead of FY 2023-24 Deadline

FinMin on financial fraud

14 minutes ago
7. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Injury Update

16 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Update

18 minutes ago
Sid Sriram

Sid Sriram At Coachella

20 minutes ago
Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo