Published 23:28 IST, July 31st 2024
US-Mexico Border Arrests Are Expected to Drop 30 pc in July to a New Low for Biden’s Presidency
United States-Mexico border arrests have plummeted about 30 per cent in July to a new low for Joe Biden's presidency, US authorities said.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
US-Mexico Border Arrests Are Expected to Drop 30 pc in July to a New Low for Biden’s Presidency | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:28 IST, July 31st 2024