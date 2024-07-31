sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 23:28 IST, July 31st 2024

US-Mexico Border Arrests Are Expected to Drop 30 pc in July to a New Low for Biden’s Presidency

United States-Mexico border arrests have plummeted about 30 per cent in July to a new low for Joe Biden's presidency, US authorities said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Biden
US-Mexico Border Arrests Are Expected to Drop 30 pc in July to a New Low for Biden’s Presidency | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:28 IST, July 31st 2024