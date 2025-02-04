sb.scorecardresearch

Published 04:03 IST, February 4th 2025

US Military Plane Departs For India With Migrants On Board

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: A US military plane has reportedly departed for India with migrants on board, marking the farthest destination for such operations under the Trump administration. The deportation of Indian migrants is part of US President Donald Trump's efforts to enforce his immigration agenda, which includes using military resources to deport migrants.

Reports suggested a US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that the C-17 aircraft would take over 24 hours to reach its destination. 

The Pentagon has also initiated deportation flights for thousands of immigrants from detention facilities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

So far, military aircraft have transported migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. 

Notably, these military flights come at a massive cost. A recent deportation flight to Guatemala reportedly cost at least USD 4,675 per migrant, explaining the expensive nature of these operations.

The use of military resources for immigration enforcement has been a hallmark of the Trump administration's policies. Trump has increasingly turned to the military to help carry out his immigration agenda, including sending additional troops to the US-Mexico border and opening military bases to house migrants.

Updated 04:03 IST, February 4th 2025