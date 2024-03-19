Advertisement

The US should stop its megaphone diplomacy in terms of arms control and nonproliferation, Lin Jian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Chinese Foreign Affairs, warned on Tuesday.

Lin answered a reporter's question at a press conference regarding US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's comments on bilateral arms control discussions with China, which were made on Monday.

"China and the US have channels of dialogue on arms control and nonproliferation. The US should stop its megaphone diplomacy," said Lin.

Lin added, that in terms of advancing the international arms control process, “the top priority now is that countries with the largest nuclear arsenals should fulfill their special and primary responsibilities in nuclear disarmament by further reducing the nuclear arsenals significantly, and substantially to create conditions for other nuclear-weapon states to join in multilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations.” He added, that this is also “a widely shared consensus in the international community.”

The United States and Japan are also sponsoring a UN Security Council resolution calling on all nations not to deploy or develop nuclear weapons in space, the US ambassador announced Monday.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting that “any placement of nuclear weapons into orbit around the Earth would be unprecedented, dangerous, and unacceptable.”

The announcement that the US and Japan had circulated a resolution follows White House confirmation last month that Russia has obtained a “troubling” anti-satellite weapon capability, although such a weapon is not operational yet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared later that Moscow has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space, claiming that the country has only developed space capabilities similar to those of the US.

The Outer Space Treaty ratified by about 114 countries including the United States and Russia prohibits the deployment of “nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction” in orbit or the stationing of “weapons in outer space in any other manner.”

(The Associated Press)