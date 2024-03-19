×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

US Must 'Stop Megaphone Diplomacy on Nonproliferation,' Says China As Russia Plans Nukes in Space

Lin commented on US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's comments on bilateral arms control discussions with China.

Reported by: Digital Desk
China US
US President Joe Biden and China’s president Xi Jinping met at a bucolic country estate outside San Francisco. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The US should stop its megaphone diplomacy in terms of arms control and nonproliferation,  Lin Jian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Chinese Foreign Affairs, warned on Tuesday.

Lin answered a reporter's question at a press conference regarding US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's comments on bilateral arms control discussions with China, which were made on Monday.

Advertisement

"China and the US have channels of dialogue on arms control and nonproliferation. The US should stop its megaphone diplomacy," said Lin.

Lin added, that in terms of advancing the international arms control process, “the top priority now is that countries with the largest nuclear arsenals should fulfill their special and primary responsibilities in nuclear disarmament by further reducing the nuclear arsenals significantly, and substantially to create conditions for other nuclear-weapon states to join in multilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations.” He added, that this is also “a widely shared consensus in the international community.” 

Advertisement

The United States and Japan are also sponsoring a UN Security Council resolution calling on all nations not to deploy or develop nuclear weapons in space, the US ambassador announced Monday.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting that “any placement of nuclear weapons into orbit around the Earth would be unprecedented, dangerous, and unacceptable.”

Advertisement

The announcement that the US and Japan had circulated a resolution follows White House confirmation last month that Russia has obtained a “troubling” anti-satellite weapon capability, although such a weapon is not operational yet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared later that Moscow has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space, claiming that the country has only developed space capabilities similar to those of the US.

Advertisement

The Outer Space Treaty ratified by about 114 countries including the United States and Russia prohibits the deployment of “nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction” in orbit or the stationing of “weapons in outer space in any other manner.”

 

(The Associated Press)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

File Photo of Mahua

Case Against Mahua Moitra

2 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

17 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

19 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Zodiac Signs As Parents

25 minutes ago
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya After Marriage

28 minutes ago
US Obama Biden Downing Street UK

Obama's No 10 visit

29 minutes ago
Startup Representative

India AI Mission startups

29 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

32 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Faced Rejection

39 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC On Adult Content

an hour ago
Meta

Meta Elections Centre

an hour ago
Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan

Janki Bodiwala Exclusive

an hour ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

an hour ago
RCB unbox Event 2024

RCB's new name

an hour ago
Tricity Metro project to connect Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Tricity Metro

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

Shahid-Vijay's Bromance

an hour ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo