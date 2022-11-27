1 Killed And 6 People Shot At In Atlanta; Investigation On, ‘nobody In Custody Yet’

At one of the busiest times of popular shopping with Black Friday just concluding, in an incident of shooting in the US city of Atlanta in Georgia state, 1 person was killed and 5 were shot at near the Atlantic Station.

The onlookers stated a large group was seen at the Atlantic Station. They were removed by the security personnel for unruly behaviour, they went to 17th bridge where shots were fired. A total of 6 people between the ages of 15-21 were shot. As per the visuals available, scores of Georgia state police cars can be seen at the location.

‘Nobody in custody yet’: Police

The investigation into the shooting off Market Street is currently underway, said the Police. A heavy police presence can be seen outside 17th Street Northwest. What led to the shooting is yet to be known, the Police hasn’t informed about taking anybody in custody, who may be responsible for the shooting.

"The community's safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation," an Atlantic Station spokesperson said in a statement.