10 Dead, Several More Injured After Manager Opens Fire At Walmart Store In Virginia

A mass shooting case has been reported at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in the US state of Virginia on November 23. Police have responded to the multiple fatalities and injuries during the Virginia Walmart Shooting According to the police statement to the local media agency, the manager at Walmart started to open fire shooting multiple employees inside.

Virginia Shooting at Walmart

The police further informed that the suspect behind Virginia Shooting is dead, however, it is still unclear how many people have been killed or injured in the Virginia Walmart Shooting. A police spokesperson told the local media that around 10 people have died. “It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart supercenter checking for victims,” he said.

BREAKING🚨: A mass shooting has occurred at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. Video we've obtained from Walmart employees outside the store show multiple police cars arriving and also employees recounting what happened. pic.twitter.com/dB4X4ii9yE — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 23, 2022

Chesapeake Police are reporting multiple fatalities and injuries. Initial reports indicate the shooter was the manager of the store. The shooting unfolded in the break room of the store.



More to come, updates to be posted below. — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 23, 2022

witnesses are Reporting saying the Night manager "snapped", and shot a lady in head, killed multiple employees in break room, 10+ shots fired in grocery section. Shot and killed himself. 4+ fatalities. pic.twitter.com/vE2uV8TAxg — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 23, 2022

This incident comes after the Colorado LGBTQ club mass shooting where 5 people were killed and 18 were injured and was recently condemned by President US Joe Biden. "We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people," Biden said in a statement.