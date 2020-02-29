Boy's Dream To Become Crime-fighting Robot Fulfilled By Orange County Sheriff's Office

Local Law Enforcement agencies recently helped a Florida boy's dream come true. The Orange County Sheriff's Office worked in tandem with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida to help turn Gaige into a crime-fighting robot. The Sheriff's Office even made Pike an honorary deputy for a day.

Crime-fighting robot

According to reports, the 10-year-old pike has neoplasm, which is an abnormal tissue growth which is considered a serious heart condition. Pike was diagnosed with neoplasm soon after he was born. Upon hearing about Pike's condition, the Make-A-Wish foundation decided to step in and make his dream come true.

Gaige Pike, 10 yrs old from Lakeland, has a serious heart condition so when @MakeAWishCNFL asked what his wish could be and Gaige said he wanted to be able to save someone so today we are making his wish come true and we are proud to do it! pic.twitter.com/OOW0whZV9T — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2020



Going by the superhero name ROBOGaige, Pike was able to stop a bank robbery that was staged by the sheriff's office. According to reports, many people came to cheer Pike as he fought crime like a real superhero. ROBOGaige also helped to put out a fire and feel like he saved the day from bad guys.

It was a long day of catching bad guys, putting out fires and saving people from collapsed buildings. #ROBOGaige saved the day - and brightened the day for so many! @SheriffMina @MakeAWishCNFL @MakeAWish @OCFireRescue @OrlandoFireDept @OCFLMayor pic.twitter.com/aOWrAwsO05 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2020

According to reports, William Rambau with Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team stated that he and his team love doing activities like these and that they love being able to make a difference in Pike's life, even for one day. Reports also stated that the whole community had come together in an attempt to cheer on Pike as he fought crimes and foiled bank robberies.

