104-year-old Guns Down Deer On Her First Day Of Hunting In Wisconsin

A 104-year old woman who recently got her hunting licence just days before becomes the oldest person to gun down a deer. Florence Teeter has been dubbed the oldest person in Wisconsin to kill a deer after her son Bill Teeters agreed to help her with obtaining a hunting licence. Florence Teeters got a taste for hunting after seeing her son hunting when she had allowed her to use his land in Price County.

According to local media outlets, the mother-of-five vowed that she would one day kill a deer on her own and stated as much as she was applying for her hunting licence. Florence's son said that she liked the idea of being in the woods and wanted to experience what it was like to be out in the stand with the others. So Bill took her and had a nice chair prepared for her, the weather was also nice and warm. A little after 4pm a Buck showed up just 30 yards away from them and that is when Bill woke up Florence and she took the shot.

After the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources posted about Florence's achievement many people took the opportunity to congratulate Florence with people saying congratulations to her for bagging a good 'ole' stag. And another one congratulated her all the way from Canada.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) secretary Preson D Cole also praised Florence and said one should never underestimate the power of Wisconsin's senior citizens, that after raising a family of hunters Florence took an opportunity to take part in a long-established tradition of deer hunting. He also added that the DNR wholly thanked Mrs Teeters for her participation in this year's annual gun deer hunt and for helping keep Wisconsin's hunting heritage alive.

