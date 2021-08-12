11-yr-old Indian-American Girl Declared One Of The Brightest In World By Top US University

Natasha Peri, an 11-year-old Indian-American girl, has been declared as one of the brightest students in the world by a top US university for her exceptional performance in the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and American College Testing (ACT). These are the standardised tests that determine if a student should be admitted to a college. These tests were conducted as part of the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Talent (CTY) Search. "Peri, a student at Thelma L. Sandmeier Elementary School, was honoured for exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search [sic]," said a statement from Johns Hopkins CTY.

Peri to receive the Johns Hopkins CTY "High Honours Awards"

Peri, a student of Grade 5, took the Johns Hopkins Talent Search test in Spring 2021. She was one of nearly 19,000 students from 84 countries who joined CTY in the 2020-21 Talent Search year and her results in the verbal and quantitative sections levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance. With this exceptional performance, she is now due to receive the Johns Hopkins CTY "High Honours Awards." Speaking on her achievement, the prodigy girl said, "This motivates me to do more," adding that doodling and reading JRR Tolkien's novels may have worked for her. Notably, around 20% of CTY Talent Search participants qualified for CTY High Honours Awards. Honorees also qualified for CTY's online and summer programmes, through which bright students can form a community of engaged learners with other students from around the world.

Awardees come from all 50 states in the US

Commenting on the results, the executive director of CTY, Virginia Roach said, "We are thrilled to celebrate these students. In a year that was anything but ordinary, their love of learning shined through, and we are excited to help cultivate their growth as scholars and citizens throughout high school, college, and beyond." It is pertinent to mention here that as part of Johns Hopkins policy, granular information is not broken down by age, race, etc. Also, it is left to the guardian to disclose the prodigy’s name. Within the US, awardees come from all 50 states.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image Credits: Representative